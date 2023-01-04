The 23rd-ranked Charleston Cougars look for their 14th consecutive win when they take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies in a Colonial Athletic Association matchup on Wednesday. The Cougars (14-1, 2-0), who are 4-1 on the road, are coming off a 76-74 overtime win at Towson on Saturday. Charleston's only loss this season was a 102-86 setback at then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 11. The Aggies (6-9, 1-1), who are 4-0 on their home court, dropped an 81-79 decision at Hofstra on Saturday. The teams will be meeting for just the third time after splitting the previous two games.

Tip-off from Corbett Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, is set for 5 p.m. ET on CBS Network. The Cougars are 11-point favorites in the latest Charleston vs. North Carolina A&T odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 148.5.

Charleston vs. North Carolina A&T spread: Charleston -11

Charleston vs. North Carolina A&T over/under: 148.5 points

COFC: The Cougars are 3-2 against the spread in their last five road games

NCAT: The Aggies are 7-5 ATS in their last 12 games

Why Charleston can cover

The Cougars have a balanced scoring attack with five players averaging 10 points or better. Senior guard Dalton Bolon is the team's top scorer, averaging 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is nearly automatic at the free throw line, connecting on 91.2% of his foul shots. Bolon has reached double-digit scoring in 11 games, including two with 20 or more points. He scored a season high 22 points in a 96-67 win over North Greenville on Dec. 11.

Senior guard Ryan Larson averages 11.2 points, 3.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. The Wofford transfer is connecting on 47.9% of his field goals, including 39.4% of his 3-pointers, and 85.7% of his free throws. He has reached double-digit scoring in nine games, including a season-high 21 points in an 89-66 win over Davidson on Nov. 17. He nearly registered a double-double in a 75-60 win over Old Dominion on Nov. 29 with 17 points and seven assists.

Why North Carolina A&T can cover

The Aggies have three players scoring in double digits, led by sophomore guard Kam Woods. He has reached double-figure scoring in 13 games, including in each of the last eight. He has surpassed 20 points four times, including a 26-point performance in a 74-46 loss at fifth-ranked Houston on Dec. 13. Woods averages 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Also powering North Carolina A&T is junior forward Marcus Watson. In 15 starts this season, Watson averages 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He has reached double-digit scoring in 10 games, including a season high 27 points in a 78-51 win over Greensboro. Watson has scored 20 or more points three times with one double-double, a 25-point, 12-rebound performance in a 67-66 overtime win over Texas Southern on Dec. 17.

