Charleston vs. Northeastern odds: CAA tournament championship game picks from Vegas legend
Micah Roberts set lines for Station Casinos; now, he has released a play for Tuesday's CAA final
The top two teams in the Colonial Athletic Association this season square off for all the marbles Tuesday night when Charleston takes on Northeastern for the conference championship and a bid into the NCAA Tournament. The game tips at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.
The Cougars opened at -1, with the line jumping to -2.5. The over-under is at 134.5.
Charleston (25-7) swept the season series, but Northeastern (23-9) is riding a nine-game win streak. With so much on the line between evenly matched teams who you might not have watched much of, you need to first see what Micah Roberts has to say before picking a side.
Roberts has cashed in on 10 of his past 15 college basketball picks against the spread, as well as 14 of his past 22 over-under selections. It's not a huge shock: Roberts knows a bad line when he sees it thanks to his 18 years of experience in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director.
He has analyzed Tuesday's CAA championship game from every angle and knows that the line is way off.
Northeastern is 3-6 against the spread as an underdog away from home. The last time the Huskies faced this predicament was Feb. 9 at Towson as a 3.5-point dog. Northeastern won by 15.
But Roberts knows Charleston has covered both meetings between these teams. Each team was favored at home, but the Cougars won both, by five and by 16.
Northeastern has won nine straight. The last loss? That was at home against Charleston 69-64.
Vasa Pusica is averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Huskies in the conference tournament, but scored just 26 points total in the two games against Charleston.
The Cougars have won 13 of 14, the lone blemish a 114-104 OT decision at William & Mary. They got payback by rolling the Tribe 83-73 on Monday to advance.
Northeastern will have to contend with Charleston's three-headed monster of Grant Riller, Joe Chealey and Jarrell Brantley, who all average at least 17 points.
So which side of Northeastern vs. Charleston should you back Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of this CAA championship game you should back, and see why the line is way off, all from a former Vegas oddsmaker riding a 10-5 ATS college basketball streak.
-
When is Selection Sunday 2018?
Every pertinent detail about Selection Sunday -- from date to time, and what channel to catch...
-
Kerr: Let undrafted guys return to NCAA
Kerr believes student-athletes should be empowered and the draft process should be amended...
-
Coaches put no Auburn players on All-SEC
Auburn is the first team to win the SEC without a First Team All-SEC pick
-
BYU vs. Gonzaga odds, WCC finals picks
Kenny White set lines for the biggest Vegas books; now, he has locked in a WCC title game...
-
Summit League championship odds, picks
Kenny White set lines for the biggest Vegas books; now, he releases a play for the Summit League...
-
Bubble Watch: Can Syracuse stay alive?
The Orange are one of the last teams in, while the Gaels may now find themselves on that line,...