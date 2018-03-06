Charleston vs. Northeastern: Watch CAA championship online, live stream, TV, odds

How to watch College of Charleston vs. Northeastern



Date: Tuesday, March 6



Tuesday, March 6 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Where: North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina



North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network



CBS Sports Network Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Odds and analysis



Analysis: College of Charleston not only has a semi-home-court advantage in the CAA championship game on Tuesday, but also the upper hand when it comes to on-court results. The Cougars pounced Northeastern twice in the regular season -- once at home by 16 points -- and will enter the title game as the favorite to clinch the automatic NCAA Tournament berth a championship would bring. The Cougars haven't been to the Big Dance since 1999.