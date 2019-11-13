Charleston vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch College of Charleston vs. Oklahoma State basketball game
Who's Playing
Charleston (home) vs. Oklahoma State (away)
Current Records: Charleston 2-0; Oklahoma State 2-0
Last Season Records: Charleston 24-9; Oklahoma State 12-20
What to Know
The College of Charleston Cougars head home again on Wednesday, but with the point spread against them by 3.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 9 p.m. ET at TD Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
On Saturday, Charleston narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Georgia State Panthers 84-80.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, Oklahoma State took down the UMKC Kangaroos 69-51.
The Cougars ended up a good deal behind Oklahoma State when they played when the two teams last met in November of last year, losing 70-58. Maybe Charleston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cougars.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 143
Series History
Oklahoma State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 18, 2018 - Oklahoma State 70 vs. Charleston 58
