The Citadel Bulldogs will look to snap a 12-game losing streak to the rival Charleston Cougars when they meet in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday night. Charleston is coming off a 68-47 loss to Liberty on Sunday, while The Citadel dropped an 82-73 loss decision to North Carolina A&T that same day. The Cougars (3-1), who won the Coastal Athletic Association at 15-3 and were 27-8 overall last season, are 10-2 on the road since the start of last season. The Bulldogs (3-2), who placed ninth in the Southern Conference and were 11-21 overall in 2023-24, are 3-1 at home this year.

Tip-off from McAlister Fieldhouse in Charleston, S.C., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Charleston leads the all-time series 59-40. The Cougars are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Charleston vs. The Citadel odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 147.5. Before making any Charleston vs. The Citadel picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

It enters Week 3 of the 2024-25 season on a 156-114 betting roll (+1762) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Charleston vs. The Citadel:

Charleston vs. The Citadel spread: Charleston -10.5



Charleston vs. The Citadel over/under: 147.5 points

Charleston vs. The Citadel money line: Charleston –787, The Citadel +535

CHA: The Cougars have hit the money line in 28 of their last 34 games (+16.05 units)

CIT: The Bulldogs have covered the spread in seven of their last 13 home games (+1.50 units)

Why you should back Charleston

Senior forward Ante Brzovic is one of six Cougars averaging nine points or more. In four starts, he is averaging 27.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, three assists and 1.5 blocks in 36.5 minutes. He is dangerous all over the court. He is hitting on 56.8% of his field goals, including 63.6% of his 3-pointers, and 70.4% of his free throws. In a 119-116 double-overtime win over Florida Atlantic, he scored 39 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out four assists and added two blocks.

Sophomore guard Deywilk Tavarez is also off to a solid start to the season. He scored 17 points in the win over Florida Atlantic, and also had 17 in a 90-80 season-opening win over Southern Illinois on Nov. 4. In four starts, he is averaging 13.3 points, three rebounds, 1.5 assists and one steal in 28.8 minutes. He is connecting on 47.4% of his field goals, including 40% from 3-point range, and 84.6% from the free throw line. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back The Citadel

Senior center Brody Fox powers the Bulldogs' offense. In five starts, he is averaging 19 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 28.4 minutes. He is coming off a 25-point and seven-rebound effort in the loss to North Carolina A&T. He scored 23 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 79-54 win over North Greenville on Thursday.

Also leading The Citadel offense is junior forward Sola Adebisi. The Florida State transfer has one double-double on the year and has been big on the boards. In the win over North Greenville, he scored 16 points, while grabbing 12 rebounds. He had 16 points and eight rebounds in an 86-56 win over Erskine on Nov. 7. In five starts, he is averaging 10.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and one steal in 23.6 minutes of play. See which team to pick here.

How to make Charleston vs. The Citadel picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 147 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60% of simulations.



So who wins Charleston vs. The Citadel, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?