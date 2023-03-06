The No. 3 seed Towson Tigers will try to upset the No. 2 seed College of Charleston Cougars in the semifinals of the 2023 Colonial Athletic Association Conference Tournament on Monday night on CBS Sports Network. Towson advanced with a dominant performance in the quarterfinals, cruising to an 86-60 win over Delaware. Charleston had an easy time as well, beating Stony Brook in a 74-52 final.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Cougars are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Charleston vs. Towson odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 149. Before entering any Towson vs. Charleston picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Charleston vs. Towson spread: Charleston -4.5

Charleston vs. Towson over/under: 149 points

Charleston vs. Towson money line: Charleston -215, Towson +180

Why Charleston can cover

Charleston went a remarkable 29-3 during the regular season, but it missed out on the top seed in the CAA Tournament after losing to Hofstra in January. The Cougars closed the regular season on a seven-game winning streak, beating Stony Brook by 40 points on Feb. 25 in their finale. They added a 74-52 win over Stony Brook when they met again in the quarterfinals of this tournament, as Ante Brzovic had 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Cougars beat Towson in both meetings during the regular season, including an 83-75 win on Feb. 23. All five of their starters scored in double figures in that game, with four of them landing on 12 points. Charleston has covered the spread in four of its last five games and has been on a mission throughout the campaign.

Why Towson can cover

Towson won three of its final four games during the regular season, with the lone loss coming on the road against Charleston. The Tigers were 9-point underdogs, but they jumped out to a 38-34 halftime lead and covered the spread in the loss. They also covered as 3-point underdogs when they took Charleston to overtime at home on Dec. 31, so they were the undervalued team in this matchup.

The Tigers blew out Delaware in a 26-point win on Sunday night, as Nicolas Timberlake finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Timberlake, a senior guard, leads Towson with 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. The Tigers have covered the spread in five straight games, and they have also covered at a 4-1-1 clip in their last six meetings with Charleston.

