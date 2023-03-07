The 2023 CAA Tournament comes to a close with a headline-grabbing championship matchup Tuesday on CBS Sports Network. The No. 2 seed Charleston Cougars face the No. 4 seed UNC-Wilmington Seahawks with a trip to the 2023 NCAA Tournament on the line. Charleston is 30-3 overall and 18-2 against CAA opponents, including an active nine-game winning streak. UNC Wilmington is 24-9 overall and 14-6 in conference play after an upset win over the No. 2 seed Hofstra Pride on Monday evening.

UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston spread: Charleston -9

UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston over/under: 140 points

UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston money line: Charleston -440, UNCW +335

UNCW: The Seahawks are 8-10-2 against the spread in CAA games

CHAR: The Cougars are 10-9-1 against the spread in CAA games

Why UNC Wilmington can cover

UNC Wilmington is keyed on offense by sophomore forward Trazarien White. He produced 21 points and 11 rebounds in the semifinal win over Hofstra, and White leads the team with 14.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. UNC Wilmington is in the top 20 nationally in free throw creation rate this season, and the Seahawks make 75.1% of free throw attempts. On defense, UNC Wilmington has the ability to stack up against the high-powered Charleston offense.

The Seahawks are in the top four of the CAA in overall defensive efficiency, with UNC Wilmington leading the conference in creating a turnover on 21.5% of defensive possessions. UNC Wilmington also sits atop the league in assist rate allowed, and the Seahawks are sound in contesting 3-point attempts. Opponents are shooting just 30.1% from beyond the arc against UNC Wilmington in conference play, and the Seahawks also secure 73.6% of available defensive rebounds.

Why Charleston can cover

Charleston has the second-best win-loss record in the country, and the Cougars are absolutely loaded on the offensive end of the floor. Six different players average at least nine points per game for Charleston, and the Cougars bring the most efficient offensive profile in the CAA. Charleston is in the top 15 nationally in scoring 81.3 points per game, and the Cougars are also in the top 15 of the country in 3-pointers per game (10.2) and offensive rebound rate (35.2%).

Charleston is one of the best shooting teams in the CAA, making 52.8% of 2-point attempts and 35.1% of 3-point attempts, and the Cougars share the ball well on the way to the second-best assist rate in the conference. The Cougars commit a turnover on only 16.4% of offensive possessions, and UNC Wilmington has clear shortcomings on defense. The Seahawks are in the bottom five of the CAA in free throw rate allowed, 2-point percentage allowed, and block rate during conference play.

