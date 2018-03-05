Charleston vs. William & Mary odds: CAA tournament semi picks from Vegas legend on 9-4 run

Top-seeded College of Charleston looks to advance to the final of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament -- being held on its home court -- when it takes on No. 4 William & Mary on Monday at 6 p.m. ET in a semifinal matchup live on CBS Sports Network.

The host Cougars are favored by four points, up from an open of -3.5. The over-under has plummeted since the opening, dropping from 159 to 151.

Roberts knows Charleston (24-7, 14-4) had won 11 straight before William & Mary knocked off the Cougars on Feb. 24 in the regular-season finale.

Charleston -- which beat W&M 82-77 at home on Feb. 8 -- had already clinched the CAA regular-season title before the loss. The outcome still gives the Tribe (19-11, 11-7) confidence heading into Monday's rematch.

Roberts is strongly aware of the advantage of playing on the home floor for a conference tournament. That goes double for Charleston, which is a perfect 14-0 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

But William & Mary doesn't get blown out. The Tribe are one of the nation's elite teams against the spread, covering in 18 of 25 games (72 percent), including 10-3 (77 percent) as the underdog.

Charleston sophomore guard Grant Riller has taken over lately, averaging 28.7 points heading into the tournament. That includes 37- and 29-point outbursts against the Tribe. Few teams can simply outscore W&M -- it has five players averaging 12.7 or more points and ranks No. 5 in the country at 85.4 points per game.

After Monday night, one of these teams will be one step closer to a program-changing moment. Charleston last qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 1999, while William & Mary has never taken part.

