The Charleston Cougars (19-7) will try to stay alone in first place in the Coastal Athletic Conference standings when they host the William & Mary Tribe (8-18) on Monday night. Charleston is one game ahead of UNCW and Drexel atop the standings, and it is riding a four-game winning streak. William & Mary has lost five straight games and nine of its last 10 games, including a 61-52 setback against Towson last Thursday. Charleston squeaked out an 84-83 victory on the road in the first meeting between these teams this season.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Arena on CBS Sports Network. Charleston is favored by 17.5 points in the latest Charleston vs. William & Mary odds, while the over/under is 150.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Charleston vs. William & Mary spread: Charleston -17.5

Charleston vs. William & Mary over/under: 150.5 points

Charleston vs. William & Mary money line: Charleston -2101, William & Mary +1050

Why Charleston can cover

Charleston was the best team in the conference last season, and nothing has changed this season. The Cougars are sitting alone in first place atop the standings, having won six of their last seven games. They beat North Carolina A&T and Drexel by double digits at home before getting past Northeastern on the road last Thursday as small underdogs.

Reyne Smith scored 21 points to lead Charleston in the win over the Huskies, shooting 6 of 10 from 3-point range. The junior guard is one of three players on team averaging double figures, joining junior forwards Ben Burnham and Ante Brzovic. Charleston has won 14 of its last 16 home games and has won six straight home games against William & Mary.

Why William & Mary can cover

William & Mary might be riding a five-game losing streak, but it has remained competitive throughout conference play. In fact, the Tribe have covered the spread in five of their last seven games, and one of the ATS losses came by a half-point last Thursday against Towson. They trailed by just one point at halftime before failing to keep pace down the stretch of a 61-52 final.

The Tribe have already given Charleston one scare this season, easily covering the 13-point spread in an 84-83 thriller on Feb. 3. Sophomore guard Chase Lowe had 21 points and 11 rebounds, while junior guard Gabe Dorsey added 16 points. Dorsey and sophomore guard Trey Moss are the team's leading scorers, averaging 13.6 points per game. See which team to pick here.

