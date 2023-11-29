Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Davidson 3-3, Charlotte 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will be playing at home against the Davidson Wildcats at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Charlotte will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, the 49ers earned a 65-57 win over the Panthers. Charlotte was down 30-17 with 5:23 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy eight-point victory.

Lu'Cye Patterson was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 23 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Nik Graves, who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 18 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Davidson found out the hard way on Friday. They took a serious blow against the Gaels, falling 89-55.

The 49ers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charlotte have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Charlotte came out on top in a nail-biter against Davidson in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, sneaking past 68-66. Does Charlotte have another victory up their sleeve, or will Davidson turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Davidson has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Charlotte.