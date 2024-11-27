Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Charlotte and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 36-31 lead against ETSU.

If Charlotte keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, ETSU will have to make due with a 4-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: ETSU 4-2, Charlotte 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The ETSU Buccaneers are taking a road trip to face off against the Charlotte 49ers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dale F. Halton Arena. The Buccaneers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.5 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, ETSU didn't have too much trouble with Queens as they won 82-67. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Buccaneers.

ETSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Charlotte entered their contest against LIU on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Charlotte fell just short of LIU by a score of 79-76. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for the 49ers, who almost overcame a 24 point deficit.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nik Graves, who earned 20 points plus seven rebounds. His performance made up for a slower game against Gardner-Webb last Tuesday. Giancarlo Rosado was another key player, dropping a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

ETSU pushed their record up to 4-2 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Charlotte, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-2.

ETSU is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: ETSU is playing as the underdog, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

While only Charlotte took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Charlotte is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Charlotte: they have a less-than-stellar 1-4 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Charlotte is a 3.5-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

