Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Charlotte looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead FAU 41-26.

Charlotte came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: FAU 11-3, Charlotte 6-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the FAU Owls and the Charlotte 49ers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Dale F. Halton Arena. Charlotte does have the home-court advantage, but FAU is expected to win by nine points.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact FAU proved on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 79-64 win over the Pirates.

Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin were among the main playmakers for FAU as the former scored 20 points along with six rebounds and three steals and the latter scored 20 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Vladislav Goldin was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the 49ers couldn't handle the Mustangs on Tuesday and fell 66-54. Charlotte has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Charlotte's loss came about despite a quality game from Lu'Cye Patterson, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds.

The Owls pushed their record up to 11-3 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.5 points per game. As for the 49ers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-7 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: FAU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given FAU's sizeable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

FAU strolled past Charlotte in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 67-52. Does FAU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Charlotte turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

FAU is a big 9-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

FAU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.