Only one more half stands between Charlotte and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 28-27, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Charlotte has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. We'll see if they can pull it off.

Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 2-2, Charlotte 2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will face off against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dale F. Halton Arena.

Charlotte took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They strolled past Richmond with points to spare, taking the game 65-48.

Nik Graves was the offensive standout of the game as he posted 23 points plus seven rebounds. Kylan Blackmon was another key player, earning 12 points.

Meanwhile, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, Gardner-Webb made off with an 80-79 win over Elon.

Gardner-Webb's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Darryl Simmons II led the charge by scoring 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Simmons II a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (66.7%). Another player making a difference was Anthony Selden, who had 13 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Charlotte now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Gardner-Webb, their victory bumped their record up to 2-2.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Charlotte just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Gardner-Webb struggles in that department as they've made 48.5% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Charlotte is a big 7.5-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the 49ers slightly, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

