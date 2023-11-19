Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: George Mason 3-0, Charlotte 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Flagler Gymnasium -- St. Augustine, Florida

Flagler Gymnasium -- St. Augustine, Florida Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

George Mason has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will face off against the Charlotte 49ers at 5:30 p.m. ET at Flagler Gymnasium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Cornell scored an imposing 83 points on Wednesday, George Mason still came out on top. The Patriots walked away with a 90-83 win over the Big Red. With that victory, George Mason brought their scoring average up to 76.3 points per game.

Keyshawn Hall was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds. Hall is absolutely dominating the rebound category: he's posted at least ten every time he's taken the court this season. Amari Kelly was another key contributor, earning 17 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the 49ers didn't have too much trouble with the Wolverines at home on Wednesday as they won 62-45.

Charlotte's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Igor Milicic Jr., who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Lu'Cye Patterson, who earned 13 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 steals.

The Patriots have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 3-0 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.3 points per game. As for the 49ers, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Mason have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charlotte struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.