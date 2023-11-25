Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Georgia State 3-2, Charlotte 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo (Try for free)

Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the Charlotte 49ers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Georgia State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Wednesday.

Even though Little Rock scored an imposing 90 points, Georgia State still came out on top. The Panthers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 93-90 win over the Trojans. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the 49ers had to settle for a 74-71 defeat against the Knights on Monday.

Charlotte's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Igor Milicic Jr., who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Lu'Cye Patterson who scored 21 points. Patterson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Panthers now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the 49ers, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 3-2.

Georgia State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Georgia State in mind: they have a solid 4-1 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charlotte struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Charlotte is a solid 7-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

Series History

Georgia State has won both of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last 4 years.