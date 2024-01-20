Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: North Texas 11-5, Charlotte 10-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

North Texas and Charlotte are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with North Texas sitting on six straight wins and Charlotte on four.

Last Wednesday, the Mean Green skirted by the Pirates 60-59 on a last-minute layup from Robert Allen with but a second left in the second quarter.

North Texas got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jason Edwards out in front who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Charlotte ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Owls 81-79. The win was all the more spectacular given Charlotte was down 20 points with 11:56 left in the first half.

Charlotte's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Lu'Cye Patterson, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds. Patterson didn't help Charlotte's cause all that much against UTSA on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Nik Graves, who scored 15 points along with five assists and two steals.

The Mean Green are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season. As for the 49ers, their victory bumped their record up to 10-7.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: North Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given North Texas' sizeable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

North Texas came up short against Charlotte in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 55-49. Can North Texas avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charlotte and North Texas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.