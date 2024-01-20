Who's Playing
North Texas Mean Green @ Charlotte 49ers
Current Records: North Texas 11-5, Charlotte 10-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
North Texas and Charlotte are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with North Texas sitting on six straight wins and Charlotte on four.
Last Wednesday, the Mean Green skirted by the Pirates 60-59 on a last-minute layup from Robert Allen with but a second left in the second quarter.
North Texas got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jason Edwards out in front who scored 20 points.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Charlotte ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Owls 81-79. The win was all the more spectacular given Charlotte was down 20 points with 11:56 left in the first half.
Charlotte's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Lu'Cye Patterson, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds. Patterson didn't help Charlotte's cause all that much against UTSA on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Nik Graves, who scored 15 points along with five assists and two steals.
The Mean Green are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season. As for the 49ers, their victory bumped their record up to 10-7.
Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: North Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given North Texas' sizeable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.
North Texas came up short against Charlotte in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 55-49. Can North Texas avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Charlotte and North Texas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 23, 2023 - Charlotte 55 vs. North Texas 49
- Feb 11, 2023 - North Texas 67 vs. Charlotte 43
- Jan 20, 2022 - North Texas 65 vs. Charlotte 51
- Mar 04, 2020 - Charlotte 56 vs. North Texas 43
- Feb 13, 2020 - North Texas 81 vs. Charlotte 72
- Feb 02, 2019 - North Texas 73 vs. Charlotte 66
- Jan 04, 2018 - Charlotte 70 vs. North Texas 68
- Jan 26, 2017 - Charlotte 82 vs. North Texas 81
- Dec 31, 2016 - Charlotte 101 vs. North Texas 76
- Mar 05, 2016 - North Texas 80 vs. Charlotte 77