Richmond Spiders @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Richmond 1-1, Charlotte 1-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Charlotte 49ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted Richmond would be headed in after a win, but Marist made sure that didn't happen. Richmond took a 79-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of Marist on Saturday.

Richmond's defeat came about despite a quality game from DeLonnie Hunt, who went 10 for 18 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Charlotte lost to Utah State on Saturday, and Charlotte lost bad. The score wound up at 103-74.

Charlotte's loss came about despite a quality game from Robert Braswell IV, who went 7 for 8 en route to 20 points. What's more, Braswell IV also posted a 83.3% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Richmond's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 1-1. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Richmond was able to grind out a solid victory over Charlotte in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, winning 64-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Richmond since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Richmond won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.