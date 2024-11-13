Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Richmond 1-1, Charlotte 1-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders are taking a road trip to face off against the Charlotte 49ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The experts predicted Richmond would be headed in after a victory, but Marist made sure that didn't happen. Richmond took a 79-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of Marist on Saturday.

Richmond's loss came about despite a quality game from DeLonnie Hunt, who went 10 for 18 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Charlotte took a serious blow against Utah State on Saturday, falling 103-74.

Charlotte's defeat came about despite a quality game from Robert Braswell IV, who went 7 for 8 en route to 20 points. The dominant performance also gave Braswell IV a new career-high in threes (five).

Richmond's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 1-1. As for Charlotte, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Richmond beat Charlotte 64-56 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Richmond since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Richmond is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 19-9-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Charlotte is a 3-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Richmond won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.