South Florida Bulls @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: South Florida 10-8, Charlotte 7-12

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

South Florida is 3-0 against Charlotte since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Dale F. Halton Arena. The Bulls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.1 points per game this season.

South Florida is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 147.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Tulsa by a score of 63-56 on Saturday. The 63-point effort marked the Bulls' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead South Florida to victory, but perhaps none more so than CJ Brown, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and five steals. Brown has been hot recently, having posted three or more steals the last three times he's played. Jayden Reid, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from long range.

Even though they won, South Florida struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 77-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis. That's two games in a row now that the 49ers have lost by exactly nine points.

Despite their defeat, Charlotte saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaehshon Thomas, who posted 18 points in addition to three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Thomas had some trouble finding his footing against Wichita State on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Giancarlo Rosado, who had 12 points plus seven rebounds.

South Florida's win bumped their record up to 10-8. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 7-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: South Florida has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.5% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their field goals this season. Given South Florida's sizable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Florida strolled past Charlotte in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a score of 76-61. Will South Florida repeat their success, or does Charlotte have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

South Florida has won all of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last 8 years.