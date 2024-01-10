Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Tulsa 9-5, Charlotte 7-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Charlotte 49ers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Dale F. Halton Arena. Tulsa is hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Sunday, the Golden Hurricane couldn't handle the Pirates and fell 62-57. Tulsa has not had much luck with East Carolina recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite their loss, Tulsa saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cobe Williams, who scored 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of PJ Haggerty, who scored 16 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the 49ers had just enough and edged the Owls out 70-68 on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Charlotte to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dishon Jackson, who scored eight points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. Less helpful for Charlotte was Igor Milicic Jr.'s abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Golden Hurricane's defeat dropped their record down to 9-5. As for the 49ers, the win got them back to even at 7-7.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Tulsa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given Tulsa's sizeable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

Tulsa couldn't quite finish off Charlotte in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 and fell 68-65. Can Tulsa avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charlotte won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.