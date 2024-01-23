Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: UAB 12-6, Charlotte 11-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UAB has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UAB Blazers and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Blazers earned a 69-61 win over the Pirates.

UAB got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Eric Gaines out in front who scored 17 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Christian Coleman was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Charlotte came tearing into Saturday's contest with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 56-44 victory over the Mean Green. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as Charlotte did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Charlotte to victory, but perhaps none more so than Lu'Cye Patterson, who scored 20 points.

The Blazers pushed their record up to 12-6 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.3 points per game. As for the 49ers, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UAB have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given UAB's sizeable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

UAB came out on top in a nail-biter against Charlotte in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, sneaking past 93-91. Will UAB repeat their success, or does Charlotte have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UAB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.