Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Utah Valley 2-0, Charlotte 1-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will be playing at home against the Utah Valley Wolverines at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Charlotte might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up nine turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the 49ers came up short against the Flames and fell 71-59. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 129.5 point over/under.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Igor Milicic Jr., who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Utah Valley ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They came out on top against the Bearkats by a score of 79-73. The win made it back-to-back wins for Utah Valley.

The Flames' victory bumped their season record to 2-0 while the 49ers' defeat dropped theirs to 1-1.

As for their next game, Charlotte is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They finished last season with a 19-12 record against the spread.

Odds

Charlotte is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 49ers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

