Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: UTSA 8-16, Charlotte 15-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the UTSA Roadrunners and the Charlotte 49ers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at Dale F. Halton Arena. UTSA is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact UTSA found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 84-73 to the Pirates.

UTSA's loss came about despite a quality game from PJ Carter, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds. Carter didn't help UTSA's cause all that much against the Shockers on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, Charlotte posted their closest win since January 6th on Sunday. They skirted past the Owls 73-70.

Among those leading the charge was Lu'Cye Patterson, who scored 22 points. He didn't help Charlotte's cause all that much against the Bulls on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Igor Milicic Jr., who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Roadrunners have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season. As for the 49ers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-8 record this season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UTSA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given UTSA's sizable advantage in that area, the 49ers will need to find a way to close that gap.

UTSA came up short against the 49ers in their previous meeting back in January, falling 66-58. Can UTSA avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charlotte has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UTSA.