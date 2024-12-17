Who's Playing

Western Georgia Wolves @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Western Georgia 1-10, Charlotte 5-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.06

What to Know

Wolves fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will take on the Charlotte 49ers in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at at Dale F. Halton Arena. The Wolves are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with ten losses in a row, Western Georgia finally turned things around against Tennessee Tech last Saturday. They came out on top against the Golden Eagles by a score of 78-73. The Wolves' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Western Georgia was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was able to grind out a solid victory over Georgia State on Saturday, taking the game 77-63.

Charlotte can attribute much of their success to Robert Braswell IV, who went 5 for 9 en route to 19 points plus three steals. Nik Graves was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 15 points.

Western Georgia made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-10. As for Charlotte, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Charlotte, as the team is favored by a full 15.5 points. This contest will be Western Georgia's 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-5-1 against the spread).

Odds

Charlotte is a big 15.5-point favorite against Western Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

