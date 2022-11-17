Who's Playing

Boise State @ Charlotte

Current Records: Boise State 1-1; Charlotte 2-0

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will take on the Boise State Broncos at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at HTC Center.

The 49ers simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at home 80-47. Charlotte got double-digit scores from four players: Jackson Threadgill (14), Igor Milicic Jr. (13), Brice Williams (13), and Montre' Gipson (10).

Meanwhile, Boise State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, winning 71-61. Boise State can attribute much of their success to Marcus Shaver Jr., who posted a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes.

Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Charlotte to 2-0 and the Broncos to 1-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a 4.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.