Who's Playing

Detroit @ Charlotte

Current Records: Detroit 5-5; Charlotte 7-2

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will take on the Detroit Titans at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Charlotte is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The 49ers were able to grind out a solid win over the App. State Mountaineers last week, winning 71-62.

Meanwhile, Detroit narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 76-72. The Titans can attribute much of their success to Gerald Liddell, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks.

The wins brought Charlotte up to 7-2 and Detroit to 5-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 57 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Detroit is stumbling into the game with the 24th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.