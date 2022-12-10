Who's Playing

Detroit @ Charlotte

Current Records: Detroit 5-5; Charlotte 7-2

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will look to defend their home court Saturday against the Detroit Titans at 2 p.m. ET. The 49ers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Charlotte was able to grind out a solid win over the App. State Mountaineers last week, winning 71-62.

Meanwhile, Detroit narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 76-72. The Titans can attribute much of their success to Gerald Liddell, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 boards along with three blocks.

Charlotte is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Charlotte up to 7-2 and Detroit to 5-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The 49ers rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 57 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Titans are stumbling into the contest with the 23rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Detroit.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The 49ers are a big 8-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.