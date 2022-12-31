Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Charlotte

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 8-5; Charlotte 10-3

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers are 1-6 against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The 49ers and Louisiana Tech will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2 p.m. ET at Dale F. Halton Arena. Charlotte is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Charlotte proved too difficult a challenge. Charlotte wrapped up 2022 with an 82-67 victory over Middle Tenn.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs ended the year with a bang, routing the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners 91-69 on Thursday. Louisiana Tech was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

The wins brought the 49ers up to 10-3 and Louisiana Tech to 8-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Charlotte comes into the matchup boasting the 24th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.8. But the Bulldogs enter the contest with 18.6 takeaways on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won six out of their last seven games against Charlotte.