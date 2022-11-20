Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Charlotte

Current Records: Massachusetts 3-1; Charlotte 4-0

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will take on the Charlotte 49ers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at HTC Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

UMass skirted by the Murray State Racers 71-69 on Friday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Noah Fernandes with 0:01 remaining. Forward Matt Cross (15 points), Fernandes (14 points), and guard T.J. Weeks Jr. (13 points) were the top scorers for the Minutemen. Cross hadn't helped his team much against the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Speaking of close games: Charlotte sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-65 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Friday. Having forecasted a close win for the 49ers, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Forward Aly Khalifa was the offensive standout of the contest for Charlotte, picking up 14 points and six assists in addition to eight boards.

Their wins bumped UMass to 3-1 and Charlotte to 4-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Minutemen and Charlotte clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.