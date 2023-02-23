Who's Playing

North Texas @ Charlotte

Current Records: North Texas 23-5; Charlotte 16-11

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green's road trip will continue as they head to Dale F. Halton Arena at 7 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Charlotte 49ers. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Mean Green were able to grind out a solid win over the Texas-El Paso Miners on Saturday, winning 80-72.

Meanwhile, Charlotte bagged a 74-67 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, North Texas is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

North Texas is now 23-5 while Charlotte sits at 16-11. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: North Texas enters the matchup with only 56.4 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. The 49ers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a 3-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Charlotte and North Texas both have five wins in their last ten games.