Who's Playing
North Texas @ Charlotte
Current Records: North Texas 23-5; Charlotte 16-11
What to Know
The North Texas Mean Green's road trip will continue as they head to Dale F. Halton Arena at 7 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Charlotte 49ers. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Mean Green were able to grind out a solid win over the Texas-El Paso Miners on Saturday, winning 80-72.
Meanwhile, Charlotte bagged a 74-67 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, North Texas is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
North Texas is now 23-5 while Charlotte sits at 16-11. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: North Texas enters the matchup with only 56.4 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. The 49ers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Mean Green are a 3-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte and North Texas both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Feb 11, 2023 - North Texas 67 vs. Charlotte 43
- Jan 20, 2022 - North Texas 65 vs. Charlotte 51
- Mar 04, 2020 - Charlotte 56 vs. North Texas 43
- Feb 13, 2020 - North Texas 81 vs. Charlotte 72
- Feb 02, 2019 - North Texas 73 vs. Charlotte 66
- Jan 04, 2018 - Charlotte 70 vs. North Texas 68
- Jan 26, 2017 - Charlotte 82 vs. North Texas 81
- Dec 31, 2016 - Charlotte 101 vs. North Texas 76
- Mar 05, 2016 - North Texas 80 vs. Charlotte 77
- Feb 13, 2016 - Charlotte 103 vs. North Texas 79