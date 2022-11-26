Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ Charlotte

Current Records: Presbyterian 1-5; Charlotte 4-2

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

It looks like the 49ers got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 70-49 to the Detroit Titans on Wednesday. It was supposed to be a close game, and Charlotte was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

As for Presbyterian, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Albany Great Danes by a score of 68-65.

Charlotte is now 4-2 while Presbyterian sits at 1-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte is 29th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.5 on average. The Blue Hose have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.30% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Presbyterian and Charlotte tied in their last contest.