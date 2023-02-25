Who's Playing
Rice @ Charlotte
Current Records: Rice 17-11; Charlotte 17-11
What to Know
The Charlotte 49ers and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Dale F. Halton Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the 49ers beat the North Texas Mean Green 55-49 on Thursday. Charlotte's guard Lu'Cye Patterson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Rice was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and that's exactly how things played out. They have to be aching after a bruising 85-57 defeat to the UAB Blazers. Guard Quincy Olivari had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 28 minutes on the court.
The 49ers' win brought them up to 17-11 while Rice's loss pulled them down to an identical 17-11. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Charlotte enters the game with only 61.3 points allowed per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Rice is 36th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
Series History
Rice have won eight out of their last 13 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Rice 65 vs. Charlotte 63
- Mar 09, 2022 - Rice 73 vs. Charlotte 61
- Jan 22, 2022 - Charlotte 67 vs. Rice 64
- Feb 15, 2020 - Rice 70 vs. Charlotte 54
- Mar 09, 2019 - Charlotte 78 vs. Rice 70
- Mar 06, 2019 - Rice 79 vs. Charlotte 70
- Jan 31, 2019 - Rice 65 vs. Charlotte 61
- Jan 06, 2018 - Rice 73 vs. Charlotte 64
- Jan 28, 2017 - Rice 84 vs. Charlotte 67
- Jan 02, 2017 - Rice 89 vs. Charlotte 70
- Mar 09, 2016 - Charlotte 79 vs. Rice 69
- Mar 03, 2016 - Charlotte 88 vs. Rice 75
- Feb 11, 2016 - Charlotte 102 vs. Rice 73