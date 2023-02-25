Who's Playing

Rice @ Charlotte

Current Records: Rice 17-11; Charlotte 17-11

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Dale F. Halton Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the 49ers beat the North Texas Mean Green 55-49 on Thursday. Charlotte's guard Lu'Cye Patterson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rice was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and that's exactly how things played out. They have to be aching after a bruising 85-57 defeat to the UAB Blazers. Guard Quincy Olivari had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 28 minutes on the court.

The 49ers' win brought them up to 17-11 while Rice's loss pulled them down to an identical 17-11. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Charlotte enters the game with only 61.3 points allowed per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Rice is 36th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rice have won eight out of their last 13 games against Charlotte.