The Charlotte 49ers (9-17, 2-11 AAC) will try to split their season with the Temple Owls (14-12, 6-7) when they meet on Wednesday afternoon. Charlotte pushed Temple throughout the first meeting, ultimately losing in double overtime as an 8.5-point road underdog. The 49ers have lost four of their five games since then, including a 75-59 loss to East Carolina on Saturday. Temple is on a four-game losing streak, falling to FAU in an 83-81 thriller over the weekend.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Temple is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Charlotte vs. Temple odds, while the over/under is 149.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Temple vs. Charlotte picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Charlotte vs. Temple spread: Temple -1.5

Charlotte vs. Temple over/under: 149.5 points

Charlotte vs. Temple money line: Temple: -113, Charlotte: -107

Why Charlotte can cover

Charlotte proved that it can go toe-to-toe with Temple in the first meeting of the season, easily covering the spread as an 8.5-point road underdog. The 49ers held a 2-point lead with 15 seconds remaining in regulation, and they led by two points with 1:15 remaining in double overtime, but they were unable to get across the finish line. Junior guard Nik Graves poured in 26 points on 7 of 15 shooting, knocking down four 3-pointers.

Graves leads Charlotte with 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, finishing in double figures in every game since Jan. 8. He is joined in double figures by senior forward Giancarlo Rosado (11.3 ppg), senior forward Robert Braswell IV (10.8) and junior guard Jaehshon Thomas (10.8). The 49ers have covered the spread in six of their last nine games.

Why Temple can cover

Temple followed its double-overtime win over Charlotte with an overtime win against East Carolina on Feb. 1, but it has lost four straight games since then. However, all four of those losses came by single digits, and one of them was a double-overtime loss at South Florida. The Owls covered the spread as 15-point road underdogs in a 90-82 loss at then-No. 17 Memphis on Feb. 9.

They are coming off an 83-81 loss to FAU, covering the spread as 4.5-point home underdogs. Senior forward Steve Settle III led Temple with 18 points on 6 of 12 shooting, while sophomore guard Quante Berry had 14 points. Senior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., who leads the AAC with 22.0 points per game, has missed three of the last four games due to a toe injury, and he is questionable for this contest.

How to make Charlotte vs. Temple picks

