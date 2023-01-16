Who's Playing
Texas-El Paso @ Charlotte
Current Records: Texas-El Paso 9-8; Charlotte 12-5
What to Know
The Charlotte 49ers and the Texas-El Paso Miners are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The 49ers are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
Charlotte had enough points to win and then some against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners this past Saturday, taking their contest 72-54.
Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 83-82 to the Rice Owls.
Charlotte is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 12-5 ATS and Texas-El Paso 11-4.
Charlotte is now 12-5 while the Miners sit at 9-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The 49ers come into the matchup boasting the 20th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.6. But Texas-El Paso enters the game with 18.2 takeaways on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The 49ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas-El Paso have won five out of their last nine games against Charlotte.
- Jan 13, 2022 - Charlotte 66 vs. Texas-El Paso 53
- Feb 28, 2021 - Texas-El Paso 77 vs. Charlotte 62
- Feb 27, 2021 - Texas-El Paso 70 vs. Charlotte 47
- Feb 06, 2020 - Charlotte 68 vs. Texas-El Paso 64
- Mar 03, 2019 - Charlotte 68 vs. Texas-El Paso 58
- Jan 26, 2019 - Texas-El Paso 57 vs. Charlotte 53
- Feb 15, 2018 - Texas-El Paso 87 vs. Charlotte 86
- Mar 04, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 74 vs. Charlotte 67
- Feb 27, 2016 - Charlotte 88 vs. Texas-El Paso 78