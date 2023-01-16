Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ Charlotte

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 9-8; Charlotte 12-5

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers and the Texas-El Paso Miners are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The 49ers are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Charlotte had enough points to win and then some against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners this past Saturday, taking their contest 72-54.

Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 83-82 to the Rice Owls.

Charlotte is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 12-5 ATS and Texas-El Paso 11-4.

Charlotte is now 12-5 while the Miners sit at 9-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The 49ers come into the matchup boasting the 20th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.6. But Texas-El Paso enters the game with 18.2 takeaways on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET

Monday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The 49ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas-El Paso have won five out of their last nine games against Charlotte.