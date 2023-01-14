Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ Charlotte

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 7-10; Charlotte 11-5

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Charlotte and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dale F. Halton Arena. The 49ers are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Charlotte was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 71-67 to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 69-57 to the Texas-El Paso Miners. The losing side was boosted by guard John Buggs III, who had 23 points.

The losses put Charlotte at 11-5 and Texas-San Antonio at 7-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The 49ers rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.8 on average. Less enviably, the Roadrunners are stumbling into the matchup with the 24th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Charlotte have won four out of their last seven games against Texas-San Antonio.