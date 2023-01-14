Who's Playing
Texas-San Antonio @ Charlotte
Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 7-10; Charlotte 11-5
What to Know
The Charlotte 49ers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Charlotte and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dale F. Halton Arena. The 49ers are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Charlotte was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 71-67 to the Florida Atlantic Owls.
Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 69-57 to the Texas-El Paso Miners. The losing side was boosted by guard John Buggs III, who had 23 points.
The losses put Charlotte at 11-5 and Texas-San Antonio at 7-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The 49ers rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.8 on average. Less enviably, the Roadrunners are stumbling into the matchup with the 24th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Charlotte have won four out of their last seven games against Texas-San Antonio.
- Jan 15, 2022 - Charlotte 62 vs. Texas-San Antonio 53
- Mar 10, 2021 - Texas-San Antonio 72 vs. Charlotte 62
- Feb 08, 2020 - Charlotte 91 vs. Texas-San Antonio 84
- Jan 24, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 88 vs. Charlotte 43
- Feb 17, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 97 vs. Charlotte 89
- Mar 02, 2017 - Charlotte 76 vs. Texas-San Antonio 75
- Feb 25, 2016 - Charlotte 114 vs. Texas-San Antonio 108