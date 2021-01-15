A Conference USA battle is on tap as the Charlotte 49ers host the UAB Blazers on Friday at 5 p.m. ET in Dale F. Halton Arena. Charlotte is 5-5 overall and 1-1 in conference play, while UAB enters at 9-1 on the season and 2-0 in the league. UAB has won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these two conference rivals.

However, the 49ers have covered in six of the last 10 and have won and covered in two of the last three meetings. This time around, Charlotte is favored by 1.5-points and the over-under is listed at 129 in the latest Charlotte vs. UAB odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before entering any UAB vs. Charlotte picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Charlotte vs. UAB spread: Charlotte -1.5

Charlotte vs. UAB over-under: 129 points

Charlotte vs. UAB money line: Charlotte -125, UAB +105



What you need to know about Charlotte



The 49ers are coming off a stunning 75-72 overtime loss to Division II Belmont Abbey on Saturday where they shot just 36.8 percent from the floor and 27.3 percent from the 3-point line. They allowed Belmont Abbey to shoot 12-of-23 from 3-point range.

However, that came on the heels of a big overtime win over Western Kentucky the week prior. Jahmir Young had 24 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in that victory and is now averaging 19.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season. He'll undoubtedly be a heavy focus for UAB's defense on Friday night.

What you need to know about UAB

UAB is off to a great start in former Ole Miss head coach Andy Kennedy's first season at the helm in Birmingham. The program has redefined itself defensively and enters Friday ranked sixth in the nation in field-goal percentage allowed (36.7), fourth in 3-point shooting percentage allowed (29.0) and fourth in scoring defense (57.0 points per game).

The Blazers have forced 17.0 turnovers per game and have only given the ball away 10.6 times per contest. Louisiana-Monroe transfer Michael Ertel leads the team in scoring (13.6 points per game) and Jalen Benjamin (12.7), Quan Jackson (12.1) and Tavin Lovan (11.1) are all averaging in double-figures as well.

