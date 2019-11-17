Charlotte vs. Wake Forest: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Wake Forest (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 1-1; Wake Forest 2-1

Last Season Records: Charlotte 8-21; Wake Forest 11-20

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Charlotte 49ers at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Wake Forest doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, the Demon Deacons took down the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs 98-79. Wake Forest's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Chaundee Brown, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds, and C Olivier Sarr, who had 21 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charlotte didn't have too much trouble with the Davidson Wildcats as they won 71-58.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Demon Deacons are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 12.5-point spread last week, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Everything went Wake Forest's way against Charlotte when the two teams last met in December of last year as they made off with an 80-56 victory. Will Wake Forest repeat their success, or does Charlotte have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a 3-point favorite against the 49ers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Wake Forest have won all of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last five years.