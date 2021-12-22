Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Charlotte

Current Records: Western Carolina 6-6; Charlotte 6-5

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will play host again and welcome the Western Carolina Catamounts to Dale F. Halton Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The 49ers should still be riding high after a victory, while Western Carolina will be looking to regain their footing.

The stars were brightly shining for Charlotte in a 70-54 win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Catamounts were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 85-79 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Guard Travion McCray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points and five assists along with eight boards.

Charlotte is now 6-5 while Western Carolina sits at 6-6. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Charlotte is stumbling into the matchup with the 18th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. The Catamounts have had an even harder time: they are ninth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.