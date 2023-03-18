Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Charlotte

Regular Season Records: Western Carolina 18-15; Charlotte 18-14

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts will face off against the Charlotte 49ers in a playoff matchup at Ocean Center at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Catamounts were close but no cigar last week as they fell 83-80 to the Furman Paladins. Despite the defeat, Western Carolina got a solid performance out of guard Vonterius Woolbright, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds along with five dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Woolbright has had at least ten rebounds. Woolbright's points were the most he has had all season.

Charlotte lost a heartbreaker to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again last Thursday. The 49ers were just a bucket shy of a win and fell 66-65 to Middle Tenn. Charlotte's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Aly Khalifa, who had 14 points in addition to seven boards.

Western Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Western Carolina is 42nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. The 49ers are completely their equal: they are stumbling into the game with the 42nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.