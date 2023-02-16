Who's Playing
Western Kentucky @ Charlotte
Current Records: Western Kentucky 14-11; Charlotte 14-11
What to Know
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. WKU and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Dale F. Halton Arena. The Hilltoppers will be strutting in after a victory while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a defeat.
WKU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last Thursday, sneaking past 93-89. WKU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dayvion McKnight (33), guard Emmanuel Akot (13), guard Dontaie Allen (12), and center Jamarion Sharp (11).
Meanwhile, Charlotte suffered a grim 67-43 defeat to the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday.
WKU is expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Charlotte's loss took them down to 14-11 while Western Kentucky's win pulled them up to 14-11. In their win, the Hilltoppers relied heavily on Dayvion McKnight, who had 33 points and five assists along with five boards. the 49ers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.20
Odds
The 49ers are a 4-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Western Kentucky have won nine out of their last 14 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Charlotte 75 vs. Western Kentucky 71
- Feb 17, 2022 - Western Kentucky 77 vs. Charlotte 67
- Feb 03, 2022 - Western Kentucky 78 vs. Charlotte 59
- Jan 02, 2021 - Charlotte 75 vs. Western Kentucky 71
- Jan 01, 2021 - Western Kentucky 67 vs. Charlotte 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - Charlotte 72 vs. Western Kentucky 70
- Jan 18, 2020 - Western Kentucky 80 vs. Charlotte 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Western Kentucky 68 vs. Charlotte 50
- Feb 22, 2018 - Western Kentucky 93 vs. Charlotte 55
- Jan 13, 2018 - Western Kentucky 73 vs. Charlotte 63
- Feb 23, 2017 - Charlotte 83 vs. Western Kentucky 77
- Jan 05, 2017 - Western Kentucky 82 vs. Charlotte 80
- Feb 20, 2016 - Western Kentucky 59 vs. Charlotte 54
- Jan 23, 2016 - Charlotte 88 vs. Western Kentucky 71