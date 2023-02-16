Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Charlotte

Current Records: Western Kentucky 14-11; Charlotte 14-11

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. WKU and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Dale F. Halton Arena. The Hilltoppers will be strutting in after a victory while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a defeat.

WKU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last Thursday, sneaking past 93-89. WKU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dayvion McKnight (33), guard Emmanuel Akot (13), guard Dontaie Allen (12), and center Jamarion Sharp (11).

Meanwhile, Charlotte suffered a grim 67-43 defeat to the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday.

WKU is expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Charlotte's loss took them down to 14-11 while Western Kentucky's win pulled them up to 14-11. In their win, the Hilltoppers relied heavily on Dayvion McKnight, who had 33 points and five assists along with five boards. the 49ers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.20

Odds

The 49ers are a 4-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Kentucky have won nine out of their last 14 games against Charlotte.