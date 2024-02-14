Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: ETSU 13-12, Chattanooga 17-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Chattanooga is heading back home. They and the ETSU Buccaneers will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McKenzie Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Chattanooga will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 22% better than the opposition, a fact Chattanooga proved on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Spartans on the road to the tune of 89-61.

Trey Bonham went supernova for Chattanooga, scoring 31 points along with seven assists and four steals. Another player making a difference was Honor Huff, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 19 points and 0 assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, ETSU's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Paladins by a score of 65-63. ETSU has struggled against the Paladins recently, as their contest on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, ETSU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jadyn Parker, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Parker is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Quimari Peterson, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

The Mocs' victory was their sixth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 17-8. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.7 points per game. As for the Buccaneers, their loss dropped their record down to 13-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Chattanooga just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for ETSU, though, as they've only made 39.6% of their shots this season. Given Chattanooga's sizable advantage in that area, the Buccaneers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Chattanooga beat the Buccaneers 81-74 in their previous meeting back in January. Will Chattanooga repeat their success, or do the Buccaneers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chattanooga is a big 7.5-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 6 out of their last 10 games against ETSU.