Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Evansville 4-0, Chattanooga 4-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Evansville Aces will head out on the road to face off against the Chattanooga Mocs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at McKenzie Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep alive their perfect four-game seasons.

Evansville has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Cardinals on Saturday as the Aces made off with a 74-50 win. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as Evansville did.

Evansville's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who scored 13 points along with 5 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Ben Humrichous, who scored 12 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Meanwhile, the Mocs beat the Golden Eagles 68-63 on Sunday.

The Aces pushed their record up to 4-0 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.3 points per game. As for the Mocs, their victory bumped their record up to 4-0.

Evansville is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Evansville has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 50.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've nailed 46.9% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Chattanooga is a big 8-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

