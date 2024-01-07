Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Chattanooga after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Furman 43-20.

Chattanooga came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Furman 6-8, Chattanooga 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Furman Paladins and the Chattanooga Mocs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at McKenzie Arena. Furman is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Furman found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 79-68 to the Spartans. The over/under was set at 147 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though they lost, Furman were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 89-74 bruising from the Bulldogs. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Paladins now have a losing record at 6-8. As for the Mocs, their loss dropped their record down to 8-6.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Furman have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Furman is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Furman's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs Chattanooga over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Chattanooga is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Furman, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

Series History

Furman has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chattanooga.