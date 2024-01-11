Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: VMI 3-12, Chattanooga 9-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

VMI is 2-8 against Chattanooga since December of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at McKenzie Arena. VMI is hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact VMI found out the hard way on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 86-64 to the Bears. VMI was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-28.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They greeted the New Year with with a 73-58 win over the Paladins.

The Keydets have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-12 record this season. As for the Mocs, their victory bumped their record up to 9-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI might still be hurting after the devastating 92-72 loss they got from Chattanooga in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point VMI was down 43-24.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 8 out of their last 10 games against VMI.