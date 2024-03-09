Who's Playing
Wofford Terriers @ Chattanooga Mocs
Current Records: Wofford 17-14, Chattanooga 20-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Chattanooga has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wofford Terriers are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Harrah's Cherokee Center in a Southern postseason contest. Coming off a loss in a game Chattanooga was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Last Saturday, the Mocs suffered a grim 82-63 defeat to the Catamounts.
Meanwhile, the Terriers earned a 74-62 win over the Keydets on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Wofford.
The Mocs' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-11. As for the Terriers, their victory bumped their record up to 17-14.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Chattanooga have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Chattanooga strolled past Wofford in their previous matchup back in February by a score of 81-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Chattanooga since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Chattanooga is a 4-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 144.5 points.
Series History
Chattanooga has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.
- Feb 21, 2024 - Chattanooga 81 vs. Wofford 65
- Jan 24, 2024 - Chattanooga 79 vs. Wofford 65
- Mar 05, 2023 - Chattanooga 74 vs. Wofford 62
- Feb 25, 2023 - Wofford 86 vs. Chattanooga 74
- Jan 25, 2023 - Wofford 85 vs. Chattanooga 80
- Mar 06, 2022 - Chattanooga 79 vs. Wofford 56
- Jan 26, 2022 - Chattanooga 71 vs. Wofford 60
- Jan 05, 2022 - Chattanooga 75 vs. Wofford 67
- Feb 10, 2021 - Chattanooga 78 vs. Wofford 66
- Jan 16, 2021 - Wofford 77 vs. Chattanooga 59