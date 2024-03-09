Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Wofford 17-14, Chattanooga 20-11

What to Know

Chattanooga has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wofford Terriers are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Harrah's Cherokee Center in a Southern postseason contest. Coming off a loss in a game Chattanooga was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Mocs suffered a grim 82-63 defeat to the Catamounts.

Meanwhile, the Terriers earned a 74-62 win over the Keydets on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Wofford.

The Mocs' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-11. As for the Terriers, their victory bumped their record up to 17-14.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Chattanooga have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Chattanooga strolled past Wofford in their previous matchup back in February by a score of 81-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Chattanooga since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Chattanooga is a 4-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.