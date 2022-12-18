Who's Playing

Belmont @ Chattanooga

Current Records: Belmont 6-5; Chattanooga 8-3

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Belmont Bruins will be on the road. They will take on the Chattanooga Mocs at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga will be strutting in after a win while the Bruins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Belmont entered their contest against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Belmont came up short against Middle Tenn., falling 85-75. One thing holding Belmont back was the mediocre play of forward Cade Tyson, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 41 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Blue Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Mocs proved too difficult a challenge. Chattanooga took their matchup against Middle Tenn. 82-73.

The Bruins are now 6-5 while Chattanooga sits at 8-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Belmont is stumbling into the game with the 47th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74 on average. Chattanooga's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 28th most points per game in college basketball at 82.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.