Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ Chattanooga

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 7-13; Chattanooga 11-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will be on the road. E. Tennessee State and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at McKenzie Arena. The Buccaneers lost both of their matches to Chattanooga last season on scores of 52-82 and 77-83, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

E. Tennessee State came up short against the Samford Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 69-59.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga came up short against the Furman Paladins on Wednesday, falling 77-69.

E. Tennessee State is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mocs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Chattanooga.