Who's Playing
Furman @ Chattanooga
Current Records: Furman 13-6; Chattanooga 11-8
What to Know
Get ready for a Southern battle as the Chattanooga Mocs and the Furman Paladins will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McKenzie Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Chattanooga was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 75-74 to the Samford Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, Furman came up short against the UNCG Spartans this past Saturday, falling 88-80.
The Mocs got away with a 64-63 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their victory shoved the Paladins out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
Series History
Furman have won nine out of their last 14 games against Chattanooga.
- Mar 07, 2022 - Chattanooga 64 vs. Furman 63
- Feb 12, 2022 - Chattanooga 64 vs. Furman 58
- Jan 15, 2022 - Chattanooga 71 vs. Furman 69
- Dec 30, 2020 - Furman 77 vs. Chattanooga 73
- Feb 15, 2020 - Furman 58 vs. Chattanooga 53
- Jan 08, 2020 - Furman 73 vs. Chattanooga 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - Furman 71 vs. Chattanooga 50
- Jan 24, 2019 - Furman 73 vs. Chattanooga 58
- Feb 15, 2018 - Furman 75 vs. Chattanooga 56
- Jan 10, 2018 - Furman 73 vs. Chattanooga 55
- Feb 09, 2017 - Furman 60 vs. Chattanooga 56
- Jan 07, 2017 - Chattanooga 80 vs. Furman 64
- Feb 06, 2016 - Chattanooga 62 vs. Furman 54
- Jan 09, 2016 - Furman 70 vs. Chattanooga 55