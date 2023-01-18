Who's Playing

Furman @ Chattanooga

Current Records: Furman 13-6; Chattanooga 11-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Southern battle as the Chattanooga Mocs and the Furman Paladins will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McKenzie Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Chattanooga was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 75-74 to the Samford Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Furman came up short against the UNCG Spartans this past Saturday, falling 88-80.

The Mocs got away with a 64-63 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their victory shoved the Paladins out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Furman have won nine out of their last 14 games against Chattanooga.