The Chattanooga Mocs and the Furman Paladins are set to square off in a Southern Conference matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga is 9-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Furman is 6-3 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Paladins have won and covered in eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these two programs.

However, both schools are 4-2 against the spread this season and Chattanooga already has two outright wins as underdogs. The Paladins are favored by 7.5-points in the latest Chattanooga vs. Furman odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 144.5. Before entering any Furman vs. Chattanooga picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's off to a profitable start in the 2020-21 season, going 16-12 on all its top-rated picks and returning almost $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chattanooga vs. Furman. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Chattanooga vs. Furman:

Chattanooga vs. Furman spread: Chattanooga +7.5

Chattanooga vs. Furman over-under: 144 points

Latest Odds: Chattanooga Mocs +7.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Chattanooga

It was close, but the Mocs ultimately beat Tennessee State by a final score of 66-63 last week. The Mocs have now won three games in a row by three points, so they're schooled in tough battles and the opportunity to begin their conference schedule against one of the best teams in the league with a win would solidify them as potential contenders.

Wright State transfer Malachi Smith is averaging 17.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a combo guard, but the Mocs will be without David Jean-Baptiste (18.0 ppg) after he entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Forward Stefan Kenic is a Cleveland State transfer who is averaging 13.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game and he'll continue to be a big part of the Chattanooga game plan on Wednesday.

What you need to know about Furman

Meanwhile, Furman simply couldn't be stopped last Monday, as the Paladins easily beat the South Carolina State Bulldogs at home 118-51. Furman is averaging 87.1 points per game as a team this season, which is good for 20th in the nation. Mike Bothwell has NIT experience from his freshman season and he's averaging 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Furman has also dominated this series over the years. In fact, Furman is 8-2 in its last 10 meetings against Chattanooga. In addition, the Paladins are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games against the Mocs.

How to make Chattanooga vs. Furman picks

The model has simulated Chattanooga vs. Furman 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Chattanooga vs. Furman? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Furman vs. Chattanooga spread you need to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.