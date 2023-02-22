Who's Playing
Samford @ Chattanooga
Current Records: Samford 20-9; Chattanooga 15-14
What to Know
The Samford Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head to McKenzie Arena at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Chattanooga Mocs. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Chattanooga will be stumbling in from a loss.
The sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown Samford laid on the VMI Keydets. Guard Jaron Rillie and guard Bubba Parham were among the main playmakers for Samford as the former shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 17 points and eight assists and the latter shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Chattanooga and the UNCG Spartans this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Chattanooga falling 93-76 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by guard Jamal Johnson, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 28 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Samford got away with a 75-74 win in the teams' previous meeting in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Chattanooga have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Samford.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Samford 75 vs. Chattanooga 74
- Feb 26, 2022 - Chattanooga 70 vs. Samford 57
- Feb 02, 2022 - Samford 80 vs. Chattanooga 72
- Jan 20, 2021 - Chattanooga 70 vs. Samford 64
- Jan 06, 2021 - Chattanooga 73 vs. Samford 68
- Jan 29, 2020 - Chattanooga 92 vs. Samford 84
- Jan 11, 2020 - Chattanooga 105 vs. Samford 67
- Feb 16, 2019 - Samford 80 vs. Chattanooga 76
- Jan 12, 2019 - Chattanooga 80 vs. Samford 75
- Mar 02, 2018 - Chattanooga 89 vs. Samford 79
- Jan 24, 2018 - Chattanooga 78 vs. Samford 71
- Dec 30, 2017 - Samford 73 vs. Chattanooga 56
- Feb 22, 2017 - Samford 72 vs. Chattanooga 68
- Jan 21, 2017 - Chattanooga 82 vs. Samford 78
- Mar 05, 2016 - Chattanooga 59 vs. Samford 54
- Feb 27, 2016 - Chattanooga 77 vs. Samford 66
- Jan 30, 2016 - Chattanooga 63 vs. Samford 56