Who's Playing

Samford @ Chattanooga

Current Records: Samford 20-9; Chattanooga 15-14

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head to McKenzie Arena at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Chattanooga Mocs. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Chattanooga will be stumbling in from a loss.

The sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown Samford laid on the VMI Keydets. Guard Jaron Rillie and guard Bubba Parham were among the main playmakers for Samford as the former shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 17 points and eight assists and the latter shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Chattanooga and the UNCG Spartans this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Chattanooga falling 93-76 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by guard Jamal Johnson, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 28 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Samford got away with a 75-74 win in the teams' previous meeting in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Chattanooga have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Samford.